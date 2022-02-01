1061 residential houses being built with the support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

In Artsakh large-scale housing construction programs are a implemented with the help of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The construction of 1061 residential houses has started.

The construction of 300 of the houses is being completed; some of them have already been provided to the beneficiaries.

As "Artsakhpress" reports, the Minister of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic Aram Sargsyan said at his annual end-of-year press conference.

"The construction of 192 houses has started with charitable programs, 92 of which in Hovsepavan community with the help of Russian philanthropist Sergey Hambardzumyan and 100 houses with the help of the Public Television of Armenia and "Artsakh to Live" Foundation in Dahrav village of Artsakh’s Askeran region. Construction of 751 residential houses has started by private companies," said the Minister.