As a part of the new housing program, work has begun in the direction of constructing more than 3,000 apartments.

February 1, 2022, 15:23 The construction of 957 residential houses launched in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the Minister of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic Aram Sargsyan said at his annual end-of-year press conference.

"In 2021, 35 houses were built and put into operation with state funds, mainly with fast-assembling constructions, within the framework of a pilot program. The houses have been provided mainly to displaced families.

With the funding support of the state budget of Artsakh, 957 houses are being built. 914 of them will be provided to the displaced families. In particular, a 23-apartment building in Stepanakert, 27 houses in Hovsepavan community of Askeran region, 211 in Astghashen community, 145- in Noragyugh, 254 in Aygestan, in Khnatsakh - 160, in Ivanyan - 21, 6 houses in the community of Karmir Shuka and more 43 houses, as a part of the program of births promotion, are being built. The mentioned works will be completed in 2022-23, " noted Sargsyan.