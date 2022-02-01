President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Garnakar, Shahmasur, Tsmakahogh and Haterk communities of Martakert region, the Presidential Office stated.
President Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Garnakar, Shahmashur, Tsmakahogh and Haterk communities of Martakert region
Touching upon the programs, envisaged to be implemented at the expense of the state budget, President Harutyunyan stated that the roads connecting Garnakar, Shahmasur and Tsmakahogh communities to the highway will be asphalted this year. The mentioned three communities will receive state assistance for the comprehensive solution of the drinking water problem, while for promoting the economic activity, the community residents will be provided with beehives and livestock. Other infrastructure works will also be carried out in those communities. The President urged to use the full potential and accommodate more internally displaced familiesin the villages at the expense of the available housing stock.
Issues related to the outdoor lighting of the community, improvement of the communal roads, construction of an irrigation network, creation of new building conditions for the hospital, as well as solution of leisure and employment problems were also on the discussion agenda.
Artsakh Republic Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hayk Khanumyan, Head of the Martakert Regional Administration Arsen Avanesyan and other officials accompanied the President during the visit.