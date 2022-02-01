The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried out by the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh was 9,242,113 thousand drams,which at the end of the year amounted to 25,460,300 thousand drams and 19,366,600 thousand drams at the expense of extra-budgetary means, making a total of 44,826,900 thousand drams, which is the largest volume allocated to the capital investment program of the Artsakh Republic of all times.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the Minister of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic Aram Sargsyan said at his annual end-of-year press conference.

Aram Sargsyan noted that in 2021 the ministry’s activities were mainly aimed at eliminating the devastation caused by the war.