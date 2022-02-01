Reconstruction works underway in Khachmach

The Khachmach village of Artsakh’s Askeran region was founded in the middle of the 17th century. The village name is connected with the presence of many khachkars(cross-stones) in the village.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress" , the head of the community Mkhitar Ghahrian said that after the 44-Day Artsakh War, six families displaced from Hadrut, Martuni and Askeran regions with 19 residents have settled there.

"At the moment, there is no vacant house in the village. We have 264 residents in the village. The village school is named after Shahen Sargsyan, a devotee of the Artsakh Liberation War. 41 students are brought up here with a high patriotic spirit. We do not have a kindergarten, but there are pre-school children in the village," Ghahrian said.

During the 44-day war, three houses were damaged. At present they have been repaired. The ceremony hall suffered very serious damages. At the moment, it is being restored with state support.

In 2015, with the co-financing of the “Khachmach” Foundation of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh, a building of the municipality was built in the community in line with modern standards, where the aid station, the house of culture and the library are located. All intra-community roads are paved. The population is provided with electricity, gas and water.

"The community is mountainous. It has an area of 1169.49 hectares, of which 519.54 hectares are of agricultural significance, and 603.03 hectares are forest lands. The village has all the conditions necessary for a prosperous life.

The residents are mainly engaged in agriculture, cattle breeding and agriculture. St. Stepanos Church, built in 1651 and renovated in 2007 under the auspices of benefactor Seyran Karapetyan, is located in Khachmach.