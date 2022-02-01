Reconstruction works underway in Khachmach

Artsakhpress

The Khachmach village of Artsakh’s Askeran region was founded in the middle of the 17th century. The village name is connected with the presence of many khachkars(cross-stones) in the village.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress" , the head of the community Mkhitar Ghahrian said that after the 44-Day Artsakh War, six families displaced from Hadrut, Martuni and Askeran regions with 19 residents have settled there.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"At the moment, there is no vacant house in the village. We have 264 residents in the village. The village school is named after Shahen Sargsyan, a devotee of the Artsakh Liberation War. 41 students are brought up here with a high patriotic spirit. We do not have a kindergarten, but there are pre-school children in the village," Ghahrian said.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէDuring the 44-day war, three houses were damaged. At present they have been repaired. The ceremony hall suffered very serious damages. At the moment, it is being restored with state support.

In 2015, with the co-financing of the “Khachmach” Foundation of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh, a building of the municipality was built in the community in line with modern standards, where the aid station, the house of culture and the library are located. All intra-community roads are paved. The population is provided with electricity, gas and water.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"The community is mountainous. It has an area of 1169.49 hectares, of which 519.54 hectares are of agricultural significance, and 603.03 hectares are forest lands. The village has all the conditions necessary for a prosperous life.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ

The residents are mainly engaged in agriculture, cattle breeding and agriculture. St. Stepanos Church, built in 1651 and renovated in 2007 under the auspices of benefactor Seyran Karapetyan, is located in Khachmach.


     

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Garnakar, Shahmasur, Tsmakahogh and Haterk communities of Martakert region, the Presidential Office stated.

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan signed a protocol on considering the powers of President...

Based on the need to improve the balance of powers of the branches of government, increase the efficiency...

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia is actively contributing to the peaceful, diplomatic...

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia, the Austrian Foreign...

On January 25-26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Grand...

President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation will be formally approved if he doesn’t retract it within...

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

33 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

During 2021, 5212 acts were registered in the sphere of registration of Civil Acts of the Artsakh Republic.

The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies will do everything to boost the activity of its branch in Stepanakert,...

In order to fill the shortage of the medical staff in the medical institutions of the Republic, 27 doctors-specialists...

On January 24 to 27 the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 193 calls,...

In 2021 the salaries of the employees of the healthcare system of the Republic of Artsakh have been increased,...

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Army and the Homeland Defender’s Day.

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of...

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

