Eleven people were killed when heavy rain flooded a road in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito, the National Service for Risk and Emergency Management said, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

February 1, 2022, 16:07 Floods kill 11 people in Ecuador

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The death toll has risen to 11," the agency said on Twitter.

City officials also reported 32 casualties. The city registered record rainfall since 2003.