33 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.

February 1, 2022, 11:47 33 daily COVID-19 cases reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: 155 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 31.

Currently, 23 infected people are hospitalized, 3 are in critical condition and 15 in serious condition.