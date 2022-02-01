During 2021, 5212 acts were registered in the sphere of registration of Civil Acts of the Artsakh Republic.

February 1, 2022, 11:02 The number of marriages increased in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh, Zhirayr Mirzoyan stated at his annual end-of-year press conference held on January 31. According to him, the indicators of 2021 were compared with the indicators of 2019 and 2020, as 2020 was an unprecedented year for Artsakh in a negative sense.

"Last year, 1555 births were registered in Artsakh . As compared to 2020 the number of births decreased by 113 and by 576 as compare to 2019. Of the total number of births (680 boys and 875 girls. The most popular names for girls are David, Narek and Tigran, and for girls - Nare, Maria and Mane. The number of deaths during the year was 1350, which is 179 less than the death cases in 2020 and 195 higher than in 2019.

The number of male death was 569 and 781- female. And eleven of them, unfortunately, were children up to one year old. The number of marriages was 1314, which exceeded the index of 2020 by 1149 and the index of 2019 by 478. We have a rather large increase in the number of marriages compared to the previous two years. Twenty of the 1314 registered marriages have been with a foreign citizen. 14 cases with the citizens of the Russian Federation, three cases with the citizens of Ukraine, one case with a Turkmenistan citizen, one case with Indian citizen and one case with is a citizen of the Luhansk Democratic Republic," said Mirzoyan.

The Minister noted that the number of divorces in Artsakh last year was 194, which is 140 more than in 2020, and 13 less than in 2019. In 2021, five cases of registrations of adoption were made,as comapred to one case in 2020 and six cases in 2019 - six. 178 paternity recognitions were registered,as compared to 128 cases in 2020 and 113 in 2019..