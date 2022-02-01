Artsakhpress

Society

The number of marriages increased in Artsakh

During 2021, 5212 acts were registered in the sphere of registration of Civil Acts of the Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh, Zhirayr Mirzoyan stated at  his annual end-of-year press conference  held on January 31. According to him, the indicators of 2021 were compared with the indicators of 2019 and 2020, as 2020 was an unprecedented year for Artsakh in a negative sense.

"Last year, 1555 births were registered in Artsakh .  As compared to 2020 the number of births decreased by 113 and by 576 as compare to 2019. Of the total number of births (680 boys and 875 girls. The most popular names for girls are David, Narek and Tigran, and for girls - Nare, Maria and Mane. The number of deaths during the year was 1350, which is 179 less than the death cases in 2020 and 195 higher than in 2019.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէThe number of male death was 569 and 781- female.  And eleven of them, unfortunately, were children up to one year old. The number of marriages was 1314, which exceeded the index of 2020 by 1149 and the index of 2019 by 478. We have a rather large increase in the number of marriages compared to the previous two years. Twenty of the 1314 registered marriages have been with a foreign citizen. 14 cases with the citizens of the Russian Federation, three cases with the citizens of Ukraine, one case with a Turkmenistan citizen, one case with Indian citizen and one case with is a citizen of the Luhansk Democratic Republic," said Mirzoyan.

The Minister noted that the number of divorces in Artsakh last year was 194, which is 140 more than in 2020, and 13 less than in 2019. In 2021, five cases of  registrations of adoption were made,as comapred to one case  in 2020 and six cases in 2019 - six. 178 paternity recognitions were registered,as compared to 128 cases in 2020 and 113 in 2019..


     

Politics

Armenia parliament speaker assumes powers of President

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan signed a protocol on considering the powers of President Armen Sarkissian terminated. Thus, Alen Simonyan assumed the powers of the President of the Republic.

Pursuant to a Presidential decree, a Commission on Constitutional Reforms was established

Based on the need to improve the balance of powers of the branches of government, increase the efficiency...

Russia contributes to peaceful settlement of crisis situations, including in Nagorno Karabakh – FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia is actively contributing to the peaceful, diplomatic...

Austrian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia, the Austrian Foreign...

Armenian FM to visit Luxembourg

On January 25-26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Grand...

President Sarkissian entitled to retract resignation within one week

President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation will be formally approved if he doesn’t retract it within...

President of Armenia informs about his decision to resign

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian informed about his decision to resign, the press service of the...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

During 2021, 5212 acts were registered in the sphere of registration of Civil Acts of the Artsakh Republic.

TUMO Center in Stepanakert to get a new boost following 2020 war

The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies will do everything to boost the activity of its branch in Stepanakert,...

Artsakh specialists are regularly trained in clinics of Armenia and abroad. Minister of Healthcare

In order to fill the shortage of the medical staff in the medical institutions of the Republic, 27 doctors-specialists...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 193 calls over last week

On January 24 to 27 the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 193 calls,...

The salaries of the healthcare system employees to be increased. Healthcare Minister

In 2021 the salaries of the employees of the healthcare system of the Republic of Artsakh have been increased,...

In 2021 work was done in direction of improving the building conditions of medical institutions. Minister

According to the agreement reached with Philip Egger, the director of the Swiss Foundation for the South...

11 displaced families settled in Vaghuhas

The Vaghuhas community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has a very old history. The 7th century tombstone...

Military

‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Army and the Homeland Defender’s Day.

Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 30th anniversary of foundation

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of...

Devotion is immortality... Hrayr Danielyan

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...

Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

Armenia parliament speaker assumes powers of President
TUMO Center in Stepanakert to get a new boost following 2020 war
US gets Russia’s feedback on security proposals sent by Washington. Department of State
Kremlin urges US to abandon policy of fomenting tension around Ukraine
Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

On the Homeland Defender’s Day recitation contest held in Stepanakert

Parajanov’s 'Triptych' screened at MoMA's annual ‘To Save and Project’ festival

All the events planned for 2022 by the "Dizak Art" Center will be organized

Japanese musicians to perform Arno Babajanian's compositions in Tokyo

Sport

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Diaspora

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

International

US gets Russia’s feedback on security proposals sent by Washington. Department of State

Kremlin urges US to abandon policy of fomenting tension around Ukraine

EU talks possible gas supplies with US, Qatar, Azerbaijan

Ukraine not ready for NATO membership — Lavrov

