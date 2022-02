Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan signed a protocol on considering the powers of President Armen Sarkissian terminated. Thus, Alen Simonyan assumed the powers of the President of the Republic.

February 1, 2022, 10:52 Armenia parliament speaker assumes powers of President

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: On January 23, Armen Sarkissian had announced his resignation as President.