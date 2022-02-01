Artsakhpress

TUMO Center in Stepanakert to get a new boost following 2020 war

The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies will do everything to boost the activity of its branch in Stepanakert, the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Director of TUMO Marie Lou Papazian said in an interview to Armenpress.

She said that before the 2020 Artsakh War, the TUMO Center in Stepanakert had nearly 1000 students, but now their number is approximately 600.

“We are adding three boxes in Martakert, Askeran and Martuni. Each TUMO Box allows to provide around 320 teenagers with education in technology and designing fields annually. We are creating a link between the TUMO Box and the Center. Thus, we will probably approach our previous number, 1000 students or more”, she said.

Explaining the activity of TUMO Boxes, Marie Lou Papazian said that students pass the stage of self-study in a box located in their city, but for participation to practical courses they visit a nearby TUMO Center or join them online. The Center provides transportation for their visit to TUMO. In order for the students to get easy to the Box from school, these boxes are installed near educational facilities.

“There will be programs also for adults. We are working on it so that trainings are held in Artsakh also for the elderly people twice a week, even communication with the universities and programs abroad”, she added.

In order to again boost the activity of the TUMO Center in Stepanakert, they are organizing outdoor film-watching free of charge. They accept not only students, but also guests.

“Knowing Artsakh and our youth there, I am sure that the previous activity will be restored. Students there have always been very active and strong and have been interested in TUMO. I am confident that that activity will be restored and the number of students will also grow compared to the past”, the Director of TUMO said.

Fortunately, the TUMO building in Stepanakert has not been damaged during the war. They are trying to keep the electricity and internet connection. They are thinking of installing a generator so that the Center will always have an internet connection and electricity.

Marie Lou Papazian also talked about the real losses.

“We have suffered the biggest losses in Stepanakert, but we will always remember our youth. Their investments in our defense further motivates us and makes us more confident in our works. No matter how much we regret, how much we are hurt by the losses, it gives us strength and confidence not to be back down from our programs”, she added.


     

