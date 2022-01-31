Pursuant to a Presidential decree, a Commission on Constitutional Reforms was established

Based on the need to improve the balance of powers of the branches of government, increase the efficiency of public administration, and pursuant to Paragraph 7 of Article 93 of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh, President Arayik Harutyunyan signed on January 31 a decree on establishing a Commission on Constitutional Reforms adjunct to the President of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The decree approved the individual composition of the Commission headed by Arayik Lazaryan, Head of the Government Affairs Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President.

According to the decree the Commission was assigned to submit the concept of constitutional reforms of the Artsakh Republic to the President within three months.