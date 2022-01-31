Artsakhpress

Society

Artsakh specialists are regularly trained in Armenia and abroad. Minister of Healthcare

In order to fill the shortage of the medical staff in the medical institutions of the Republic, 27 doctors-specialists have been sent from Armenia to different settlements of Artsakh to carry out professional activities within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program signed by the "Armenian Progressive Medicine" NGO, the Fund for Armenian Reliefand the Ministry of Healthcare of the Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the Minister of Healthcare Michael Hayriyan  said during the annual end-of-year press conference held today.

In addition, various humanitarian programs are being implemented with “VIVA”, “We Are” and “Aurora” organizations. It is also necessary to emphasize the contribution of the head of "Hay-Med" organization, French-Armenian doctor Jean-Michel Ekerian, in the development of the system and medical care of the population.
The training process of Artsakh community medical workers, which was carried out with the support of the Armenian Relief Fund, continued. In 2021, in accordance with the relevant decision of the government, financial support was provided to the doctor-specialist who  studied under the state order, in order to fill the regional medical institutions with medical specialists.

     

Politics

Pursuant to a Presidential decree, a Commission on Constitutional Reforms was established

Based on the need to improve the balance of powers of the branches of government, increase the efficiency of public administration, and pursuant to Paragraph 7 of Article 93 of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh, President Arayik Harutyunyan signed on January 31 a decree on establishing a Commission on Constitutional Reforms adjunct to the President of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Artsakh specialists are regularly trained in clinics of Armenia and abroad. Minister of Healthcare

In order to fill the shortage of the medical staff in the medical institutions of the Republic, 27 doctors-specialists have been sent from Armenia to different settlements of Artsakh to carry out professional activities within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program signed by the "Armenian Progressive Medicine" NGO, the Fund for Armenian Reliefand the Ministry of Healthcare of the Artsakh Republic.

Military

‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Army and the Homeland Defender’s Day.

Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Photos

Videos

Culture

Sport

Diaspora

International

