In order to fill the shortage of the medical staff in the medical institutions of the Republic, 27 doctors-specialists have been sent from Armenia to different settlements of Artsakh to carry out professional activities within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program signed by the "Armenian Progressive Medicine" NGO, the Fund for Armenian Reliefand the Ministry of Healthcare of the Artsakh Republic.

January 31, 2022, 16:47 Artsakh specialists are regularly trained in Armenia and abroad. Minister of Healthcare

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the Minister of Healthcare Michael Hayriyan said during the annual end-of-year press conference held today.

In addition, various humanitarian programs are being implemented with “VIVA”, “We Are” and “Aurora” organizations. It is also necessary to emphasize the contribution of the head of "Hay-Med" organization, French-Armenian doctor Jean-Michel Ekerian, in the development of the system and medical care of the population.

The training process of Artsakh community medical workers, which was carried out with the support of the Armenian Relief Fund, continued. In 2021, in accordance with the relevant decision of the government, financial support was provided to the doctor-specialist who studied under the state order, in order to fill the regional medical institutions with medical specialists.