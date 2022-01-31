The salaries of the healthcare system employees to be increased. Healthcare Minister

In 2021 the salaries of the employees of the healthcare system of the Republic of Artsakh have been increased, in particular, doctors' salaries have risen by 25% of the doctors, the middle-level medical staff’s salaries by 15% and by 10% salary increase for the junior and other employees.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the Minister of Healthcare Michael Hayriyan said during the annual end-of-year press conference held today.

"A salary increase is also planned for January 2022.

In 2021, by the order of the Minister of Healthcare, a professional council was established, headed by the Minister of Healthcare, with the voluntary involvement of 38 highly qualified specialists from Armenia and abroad, aimed at identifying the most important problems of the system.

Healthcare expenditures of Artsakh envisaged in 2021 draft state budget comprised 12,537.6 million drams. In 2021 the budget performance of the healthcare system was 8,558.6 million drams, "M. Hayriyan said.