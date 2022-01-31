In 2021 work was done in direction of improving the building conditions of medical institutions. Minister

According to the agreement reached with Philip Egger, the director of the Swiss Foundation for the South Caucasus, work is underway to provide the Vank district hospital with the necessary medical equipment.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the Minister of Healthcare Michael Hayriyan said during the annual end-of-year press conference held today.

"Work has been done to improve the building conditions of the medical institutions. The construction of the new building of the Center for Maternal and Child Healthcare in Stepanakert is being completed, the list of property and equipment has been approved, and as a result of the retrospective work, the opening is planned in the near future. In 2021, the emergency departments of Martakert and Martuni have been renovated and equipped with appropriate property by the ICRC.

With the support of “Doctors Without Borders”, the first building of the medical warehouse of the Ministry of Healthcare was renovated, which was also equipped with appropriate refrigerators. The renovation was carried out with the state support. Works have been carried out to improve the building conditions of the Cox Rehabilitation Center, including the establishment of a new outpatient department in the basement of the building, which was renovated with the support of the ICRC and equipped with the sponsorship of the Armenian Medical Foundation and the “Hayastan” faction,” Hayriyan said.