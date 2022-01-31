The Vaghuhas community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has a very old history. The 7th century tombstone in the village testifies it.

January 31, 2022, 14:49 11 displaced families settled in Vaghuhas

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Hovhannes Petrosyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The name of the village means 'long established'. In the past, the position of the village was higher than now. During the years of Artsakh Libaration War, the enemy occupied it, burned it and razed it to the ground. However, after the liberation of the village, the residents returned and started rebuilding it.

Today Vaghuhas has 709 residents. 230 of them are children. There are many large families. After the 44-day war, 11 displaced families have settled here. We have a school designed for 240 students, which was built by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and put into operation in 2012.

The foundation also established a computer classroom at the school in 2013 with funding from a local affiliate in the Eastern District of the United States.

The kindergarten building is also newly built. 63 children attend the kindergarten. There are many large families in the village, ”said the head of the community.

Our interlocutor informed that the community has hall, an aid station, a club and a hall for celebrations. Intra-community roads have been asphalted by their own efforts. The population is provided with electricity, water supply, but the village is not gasified.

"The villagers are hardworking. The majority of the population works at Base Metals and some at the Kashen mine. There are also engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.