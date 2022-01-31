The European Union is negotiating gas supplies with the United States, as well as Qatar, and Azerbaijan, in case Russia decides to cut or stop supplies, as Tass informs, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell wrote in his blog.

January 31, 2022, 14:16 EU talks possible gas supplies with US, Qatar, Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are prepared in case diplomacy fails and we are looking at all options. This includes improving our resilience, including by working with partners like the US, Qatar, and Azerbaijan, on the issue of gas supply in case Russia decides to reduce or halt deliveries," he wrote.