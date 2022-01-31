During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the homeland’s salvation.One of them is Lieutenant Colonel Vigen Movsesyan.

January 31, 2022, 12:03 Devotion is immortality...Vigen Movsesyan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vigen Movsesyan was born on December 26, 1977 in the town of Hadrut, Artsakh Republic. He studied at the local secondary school from 1984-1995. From 1995-1998 he performed compulsory military service in the tank regiment.

In the same year he received the rank of lieutenant. He showed a high sense of responsibility throughout his service. As soon as the April 4-Day War began, Vigen Movsesyan took part in the battles as the second commander of the 2nd rifle battery . He was awarded a number of state medals, valuable gifts and diplomas for his long service in the ranks of the Defense Army for his great contribution to the army building process.

" Vigen had been actively involved in hostilities since the first day of the 2020 War. As an experienced officer and a participant in two wars, he was a vivid example for everyone. He inspired the soldiers with his fighting spirit. On September 29, while performing a combat task, he shot dead by enemy sniper," the hero's sister, Zhanna, told ''Artsakhpress''.

Vigen Movsesyan was posthumously awarded the Order of the Combat Cross of the First Degree by the President of the Republic of Artsakh.