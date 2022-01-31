Artsakhpress

Ukraine not ready for NATO membership — Lavrov

Ukraine is not ready to be a NATO member country, it will bring nothing useful to the Alliance, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) program on Channel One, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It turns out each time that the line they are supposed to defend is moving further east. Now, it has already come close to Ukraine. They want to also pull this country into there. Thought it is clear to everyone that Ukraine is not ready and it won’t make any contribution whatsoever to the strengthening of NATO’s security," the foreign minister said.

Ukraine’s NATO membership will seriously affect Russia-NATO relations, he said. "This will really undermine relations with the Russian Federation as it will be a gross violation of obligations taken by the presidents of the US and other member states of the alliance," Lavrov said. "Let them console themselves with saying that it is ‘defensive’. It does not make things easier for us. The line of defense has already come close to us," the top diplomat stressed.


     

Russia contributes to peaceful settlement of crisis situations, including in Nagorno Karabakh – FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia is actively contributing to the peaceful, diplomatic solution of crisis situations in various regions, including in Nagorno Karabakh, Syria and elsewhere.

Austrian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia, the Austrian Foreign...

Armenian FM to visit Luxembourg

On January 25-26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Grand...

President Sarkissian entitled to retract resignation within one week

President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation will be formally approved if he doesn’t retract it within...

President of Armenia informs about his decision to resign

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian informed about his decision to resign, the press service of the...

Lavrov: Priority today is to start Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation, demarcation process

We proceed from the need for full implementation of the trilateral agreements which are enshrined in...

Armenia invited to Antalya Diplomacy Forum, says Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Armenia is invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 19 new coronavirus case on January 30.

The opening of "Narine Plus" dairy plant took place in the Artsakh Scientific Center

On January 29, the opening of "Narine Plus" dairy plant took place in the Artsakh Scientific Center.

Devotion is immortality....Tatul Ayvazyan

During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the...

On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, the Artsakh parliamentarians and Security Council Secretary visited Stepanakert City Memorial

On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, the delegation of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly...

8 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 8 new coronavirus case on January 28.

On Homeland Defender’s Day, President Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of War Volunteers

On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan...

Devotion is immortality. Arthur Gasparyan

During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the...

‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Army and the Homeland Defender’s Day.

Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 30th anniversary of foundation

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of...

Devotion is immortality... Hrayr Danielyan

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...

Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

Ukraine not ready for NATO membership — Lavrov
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh
Blinken, Lavrov likely to have talks next week. US under secretary of state
New EU sanctions to deprive Russia of goods necessary for strategic ambitions — Borrell
The Opening of "Narine Plus" Dairy Workshop Took Place in Artsakh Scientific Center
32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
On the Homeland Defender’s Day recitation contest held in Stepanakert

Parajanov’s 'Triptych' screened at MoMA's annual ‘To Save and Project’ festival

All the events planned for 2022 by the "Dizak Art" Center will be organized

Japanese musicians to perform Arno Babajanian's compositions in Tokyo

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

Ukraine not ready for NATO membership — Lavrov

Blinken, Lavrov likely to have talks next week. US under secretary of state

New EU sanctions to deprive Russia of goods necessary for strategic ambitions — Borrell

US will send extra troops to Eastern Europe soon, says Biden

