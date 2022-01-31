Ukraine not ready for NATO membership — Lavrov

Ukraine is not ready to be a NATO member country, it will bring nothing useful to the Alliance, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) program on Channel One, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It turns out each time that the line they are supposed to defend is moving further east. Now, it has already come close to Ukraine. They want to also pull this country into there. Thought it is clear to everyone that Ukraine is not ready and it won’t make any contribution whatsoever to the strengthening of NATO’s security," the foreign minister said.

Ukraine’s NATO membership will seriously affect Russia-NATO relations, he said. "This will really undermine relations with the Russian Federation as it will be a gross violation of obligations taken by the presidents of the US and other member states of the alliance," Lavrov said. "Let them console themselves with saying that it is ‘defensive’. It does not make things easier for us. The line of defense has already come close to us," the top diplomat stressed.