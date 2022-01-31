Artsakhpress

Blinken, Lavrov likely to have talks next week. US under secretary of state

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are likely to have more talks next week, Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, said in an interview with CBS on Sunday,Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Nuland, Washington sees signs indicating that Moscow is interested in discussing the United States’ responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees. "We've heard some signs that the Russians are interested in engaging on that proposal, including the fact that Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov will likely speak this week," she said.

"We want to settle these issues through diplomacy, through arms control. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has given himself that option, but he has also given himself the option of a major invasion [in Ukraine]. So we have to be ready for that, too," she claimed.

When aske whether there are any signs of de-escalation on the part of Russia, she said, "On the contrary, he [Putin] has moved more forces since we've been encouraging him to de-escalate."

Blinken said on Wednesday he expects contacts with Lavrov as soon as Moscow analyzes the United States’ responses to its security proposals.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian foreign ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States, and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, as well as non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.

The sides have had several rounds of consultations in various formats but no agreements have yet been announced. On Wednesday, the US side handed over its written response to Russia’s proposals.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.


     

Politics

Russia contributes to peaceful settlement of crisis situations, including in Nagorno Karabakh – FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia is actively contributing to the peaceful, diplomatic solution of crisis situations in various regions, including in Nagorno Karabakh, Syria and elsewhere.

Austrian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia, the Austrian Foreign...

Armenian FM to visit Luxembourg

On January 25-26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Grand...

President Sarkissian entitled to retract resignation within one week

President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation will be formally approved if he doesn’t retract it within...

President of Armenia informs about his decision to resign

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian informed about his decision to resign, the press service of the...

Lavrov: Priority today is to start Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation, demarcation process

We proceed from the need for full implementation of the trilateral agreements which are enshrined in...

Armenia invited to Antalya Diplomacy Forum, says Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Armenia is invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

The opening of "Narine Plus" dairy plant took place in the Artsakh Scientific Center

On January 29, the opening of "Narine Plus" dairy plant took place in the Artsakh Scientific Center.

Devotion is immortality....Tatul Ayvazyan

During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the...

On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, the Artsakh parliamentarians and Security Council Secretary visited Stepanakert City Memorial

On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, the delegation of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly...

8 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 8 new coronavirus case on January 28.

On Homeland Defender’s Day, President Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of War Volunteers

On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan...

Devotion is immortality. Arthur Gasparyan

During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the...

Arayik Harutyunyan's test result for COVID-19 is negative

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan tested negative for coronavirus, Press Secretary of the President...

Military

‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Army and the Homeland Defender’s Day.

Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 30th anniversary of foundation

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of...

Devotion is immortality... Hrayr Danielyan

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...

Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

New EU sanctions to deprive Russia of goods necessary for strategic ambitions — Borrell
The Opening of "Narine Plus" Dairy Workshop Took Place in Artsakh Scientific Center
Devotion is immortality....Tatul Ayvazyan
US will send extra troops to Eastern Europe soon, says Biden
Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

On the Homeland Defender’s Day recitation contest held in Stepanakert

Parajanov’s 'Triptych' screened at MoMA's annual ‘To Save and Project’ festival

All the events planned for 2022 by the "Dizak Art" Center will be organized

Japanese musicians to perform Arno Babajanian's compositions in Tokyo

Sport

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Diaspora

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

International

Blinken, Lavrov likely to have talks next week. US under secretary of state

New EU sanctions to deprive Russia of goods necessary for strategic ambitions — Borrell

US will send extra troops to Eastern Europe soon, says Biden

Russia expands retaliatory list of EU representatives banned from entering country

