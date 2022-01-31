New EU sanctions to deprive Russia of goods necessary for strategic ambitions — Borrell

The European Union is working on new sanctions against Russia to deprive it of products it may need to attain its strategic ambitions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday, Tass informs.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia is actively contributing to the peaceful, diplomatic solution of crisis situations in various regions, including in Nagorno Karabakh, Syria and elsewhere.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia, the Austrian Foreign...
On January 25-26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Grand...
President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation will be formally approved if he doesn’t retract it within...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian informed about his decision to resign, the press service of the...
We proceed from the need for full implementation of the trilateral agreements which are enshrined in...
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Armenia is invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On January 29, the opening of "Narine Plus" dairy plant took place in the Artsakh Scientific Center.
During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the...
On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, the delegation of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly...
Artsakh confirmed 8 new coronavirus case on January 28.
On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan...
Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan tested negative for coronavirus, Press Secretary of the President...
Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Army and the Homeland Defender’s Day.
The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of...
During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...
Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...
On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...
The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...
On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
