January 29, 2022, 12:23 The opening of "Narine Plus" dairy plant took place in the Artsakh Scientific Center

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the director of the Scientific Center Anyuta Sargsyanmade an opening speech.

"I hope that our products will be in great demand both in the market of Artsakh and outside the borders of our Republic. We have been waiting for this day for a long time. I want to thank all those who have contributed to this initiative,” said Anyuta Sargsyan.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan noted in an interview with “Artsakhpress” that today the world is ruled by science.

"World and productions are waiting for scientific technologies and applied results. This is a good start for us; a new window. I am convinced that 2022 will be an effective year, indeed, a year of new opportunities," said L. Gharakhanyan

Arev Israelyan, Head of "Narine Plus" dairy product scientific group, presented information about the product.

She noted that taking into account the capabilities of the center, it is possible to produce up to 300 boxes per day.

The price of the product will be 300-340 drams. "From February 1," Narine Plus "will be presented to consumers in pharmacies," said Israelyan.

The event was also attended by the Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan.