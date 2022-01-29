During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the homeland’s salvation. Tatul Ayvazyan was one of them.

January 29, 2022 Devotion is immortality....Tatul Ayvazyan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Tatul Ayvazyan was born on September 15, 2001, in Stepanakert. He spent his childhood in the community of Kichan of Artsakh’s Martakert region. He graduated from the local secondary school.

"In January 2020, my brother enlisted in the army and served in Mataghis. He was an exemplary soldier, kind and friendly.

“After participating in sergeant courses organized in the Lusakert community of the Shirak region of the Republic of Armenia, he received the rank of junior sergeant.

My brother died on the first day of the war. According to his friends, he was mortally wounded while saving his comrade-in-arms. Until September 2021, he had been considered missing. We buried him on September 3, 2021, said Tatul’s sister Luiza.

Tatul Ayvazyan was posthumously awarded the Medal “ For Courage”.