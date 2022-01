When asked if there is new information on the situation in Ukraine, Biden replied: "No, not in the last couple hours."

On Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the US is ready to send 8,500 troops to Europe, but a final decision hasn’t been made yet. According to him, these would be combat, reconnaissance, aviation, medical and transport units. On Tuesday, Kirby clarified on CNN that the United States has no plans to deploy troops in Europe outside of NATO allies.