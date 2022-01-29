Russia expands retaliatory list of EU representatives banned from entering country

Moscow has decided to expand the retaliatory list of EU representatives banned from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russia has repeatedly warned the EU against using unilateral restrictive measures that are illegitimate in terms of international law. Amid the decisions taken by the EU, Moscow has openly stated that it retains the right to retaliate. Hence, the Russian side, guided by the principle of reciprocity and parity, decided to expand the retaliatory list of representatives of the EU member states or institutions banned from entering [the country]," the foreign ministry noted.