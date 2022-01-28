On the Homeland Defender’s Day recitation contest held in Stepanakert

On January 28, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Homeland Defender’s Day, the republican stage of the recitation contest organized by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic took place in Stepanakert's school N3 after A. Griboyedov.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The competition was entitled "We stand like our mountains".

"48 students, both the students of the republic's general education schools and the students of youth and creative centers,took part in the contest.

The students mainly presented patriotic poems by Armenian writers, "said Naira Ghahramanyan, Chief Specialist of the Extracurricular Programs Department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic.