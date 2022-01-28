On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, the Artsakh parliamentarians and Security Council Secretary visited Stepanakert City Memorial

On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, the delegation of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly headed by Vice President Gagik Baghunts, Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council, Vitaly Balasanyan visited the Stepanakert City Memorial on January 28.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: They laid flowers in the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland.