Society

President Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of War Volunteers

On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of War Volunteers of Artsakh and bestowed them with state awards, the Presidential Office stated.

President Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of War Volunteers

President Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of War Volunteers

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS:  President Harutyunyan thanked the participants of the meeting for their service to the Homeland and stated that the consequences of the last war cannot distract them from the path of state-building, for which the Armenian people have been fighting for more than thirty years.


     

Politics

Russia contributes to peaceful settlement of crisis situations, including in Nagorno Karabakh – FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia is actively contributing to the peaceful, diplomatic solution of crisis situations in various regions, including in Nagorno Karabakh, Syria and elsewhere.

Austrian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia, the Austrian Foreign...

Armenian FM to visit Luxembourg

On January 25-26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Grand...

President Sarkissian entitled to retract resignation within one week

President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation will be formally approved if he doesn’t retract it within...

President of Armenia informs about his decision to resign

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian informed about his decision to resign, the press service of the...

Lavrov: Priority today is to start Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation, demarcation process

We proceed from the need for full implementation of the trilateral agreements which are enshrined in...

Armenia invited to Antalya Diplomacy Forum, says Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Armenia is invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

8 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 8 new coronavirus case on January 28.

On Homeland Defender’s Day, President Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of War Volunteers

On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan...

Devotion is immortality. Arthur Gasparyan

During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the...

Arayik Harutyunyan's test result for COVID-19 is negative

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan tested negative for coronavirus, Press Secretary of the President...

The cardiologist from Yerevan conducts free consultation and examination in Stepanakert

Gayane Aghababyan, a cardiologist-arrhythmologist at Yerevan's Astghik Medical Center, has been conducting...

2556 COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

2556 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Construction of a new water pipeline for residents of remote areas has begun in Artsakh with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers

With the assistance of the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the construction and laying...

Military

Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 30th anniversary of foundation

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of the Armenian Armed Forces on January 28.

Devotion is immortality... Hrayr Danielyan

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...

Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

Devotion is immortality...Onik Hovsepyan

During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the...

8 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh
President Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of War Volunteers
North Korea says it test-launched cruise missiles this week
Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 30th anniversary of foundation
Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’
Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Parajanov’s 'Triptych' screened at MoMA's annual ‘To Save and Project’ festival

All the events planned for 2022 by the "Dizak Art" Center will be organized

Japanese musicians to perform Arno Babajanian's compositions in Tokyo

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Sport

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Diaspora

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

International

North Korea says it test-launched cruise missiles this week

British defense chief confirms plans to meet with Russian counterpart Shoigu

Erdogan invites Putin to Turkey

NATO fails to keep its ‘non-expansion’ promise and closes in on Russian borders — Medvedev

