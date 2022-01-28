President Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of War Volunteers

On the occasion of the Homeland Defender’s Day, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of War Volunteers of Artsakh and bestowed them with state awards, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan thanked the participants of the meeting for their service to the Homeland and stated that the consequences of the last war cannot distract them from the path of state-building, for which the Armenian people have been fighting for more than thirty years.