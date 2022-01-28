North Korea tested long-range cruise missiles this week, Tass informs, citing South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

January 28, 2022, 10:45 North Korea says it test-launched cruise missiles this week

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the report, North Korea conducted a test-launch of "a long-range cruise missile and surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles," and vowed to "keep developing powerful warheads."

Yonhap said the missiles struck the designated target on an island at the distance of 1,800 kilometers. The flight lasted 9,137 seconds. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was not present at the launch.

North Korea has reportedly launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, January 27, the Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korean military officials. This was a reported sixth launch of such projectiles by North Korea since the start of the year, according to the agency.