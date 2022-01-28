Artsakhpress

Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 30th anniversary of foundation

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of the Armenian Armed Forces on January 28.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The formation of the Armenian Armed Forces coincides with 1992-1994, when the newly independent Republic of Armenia, along with the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, being in undeclared but de facto war with Azerbaijan, simultaneously embarked on the creation of a national army. The Declaration of Independence of 1990, however, played a decisive role in the creation of the Armenian Army.

On January 28, 1992, the Government adopted the historic decision titled “On the Defense Ministry of Armenia”, heralding the formation of the Armenian Armed Forces. In May of 1992, the Defense Ministry carried out the first drafting.

The establishment of the Armenian Armed Forces passed through several stages. The first stage lasted from February 1988 to May 1992. In this period, ensuring the safety and security of the populations of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh was more than pressing, as the Karabakh Movement became active and the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations escalated.

The second stage, June 1992 – May 1994, when the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh were in the crosshairs of the Azerbaijani aggression.

The third stage began since June 1994 and continues to present day. During this period, significant works were carried out in the direction of improving the combat readiness of the troops, strengthening discipline, training of officers, Army-public relations etc.

In September of 1990, the special regiment of Yerevan was formed, while five companies were established in Ararat, Goris, Vardenis, Ijevan and Meghri. In 1991, the Government approved the formation of the State Committee of Defense.

Men aged 18-27 are subject to compulsory military service in Armenia for a two year period. Drafting is carried out twice a year – in winters and summers. In 2017 the Defense Ministry introduced “I am”, “I have honor” and “Outlook” service options.

Since its establishment, the Armenian Armed Forces have cooperated and continue cooperating with international organizations.

On May 15, 1992, Armenia became a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Military cooperation with Russia has a great role in the international cooperation field of the Armenian Armed Forces. Russia is Armenia’s strategic partner and the defense cooperation between the states is on a high level.

Cooperation with NATO is also expanding year by year.

The Armenian Armed Forces greatly focus on training and educating highly skilled personnel. With this purpose, the Military aviation college was formed, which later transformed into the Military-Aviation institute, the Defense Ministry’s Command College was established – currently the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute, and the military-medical faculty of the Yerevan State Medical University.

Graduates of the abovementioned institutions have continued trainings in foreign educational facilities. Namely, more than 1500 officers and cadets have trained and continue training in Russia and Greece.

Armenian peacekeepers have a significant role in the history of the Armenian Armed Forces. Due to the peacekeepers, various countries around the world saw and appreciated the highly skilled and professional Armenian soldiers.

On February 12, 2004, Armenia deployed a platoon-sized unit (three squads) to Kosovo to join the NATO peacekeeping mission as part of the Greek peacekeeping contingent.

In 2005, Armenia deployed peacekeeping forces consisting of sappers, engineers and doctors to Iraq. The mission was on duty until 2009.

Armenian servicemen are carrying out peacekeeping missions also in Afghanistan since 2010.

Since November 26, 2014, Armenian peacekeepers are deployed in Lebanon, within the UNIFIL.

In 2015, one peacekeeper was dispatched to Mali on a monitoring-peacekeeping mission.

The Armenian Army has been and will remain the guarantor of security and borders of Armenia.


     

Politics

Russia contributes to peaceful settlement of crisis situations, including in Nagorno Karabakh – FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia is actively contributing to the peaceful, diplomatic solution of crisis situations in various regions, including in Nagorno Karabakh, Syria and elsewhere.

Austrian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia, the Austrian Foreign...

Armenian FM to visit Luxembourg

On January 25-26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Grand...

President Sarkissian entitled to retract resignation within one week

President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation will be formally approved if he doesn’t retract it within...

President of Armenia informs about his decision to resign

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian informed about his decision to resign, the press service of the...

Lavrov: Priority today is to start Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation, demarcation process

We proceed from the need for full implementation of the trilateral agreements which are enshrined in...

Armenia invited to Antalya Diplomacy Forum, says Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Armenia is invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Devotion is immortality. Arthur Gasparyan

During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the homeland’s salvation. Arthur Gasparyan was one of them.

Arayik Harutyunyan's test result for COVID-19 is negative

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan tested negative for coronavirus, Press Secretary of the President...

The cardiologist from Yerevan conducts free consultation and examination in Stepanakert

Gayane Aghababyan, a cardiologist-arrhythmologist at Yerevan's Astghik Medical Center, has been conducting...

2556 COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

2556 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Construction of a new water pipeline for residents of remote areas has begun in Artsakh with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers

With the assistance of the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the construction and laying...

The Tufenkian Foundation will continue to do everything for the people of Artsakh to live and create on their own land

The Tufenkian Foundation was launched in 1999 to address the most pressing social, economic, cultural,...

Reconstruction works being carried out in Karmir Shuka and Taghavard

The damaged roofs of the residential houses of the communities of Karmir Shuka and Taghavard of the Artsakh...

Military

Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 30th anniversary of foundation

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of the Armenian Armed Forces on January 28.

Devotion is immortality... Hrayr Danielyan

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...

Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

Devotion is immortality...Onik Hovsepyan

During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the...

North Korea says it test-launched cruise missiles this week
Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 30th anniversary of foundation
Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’
British defense chief confirms plans to meet with Russian counterpart Shoigu
Devotion is immortality. Arthur Gasparyan
Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Parajanov’s 'Triptych' screened at MoMA's annual ‘To Save and Project’ festival

All the events planned for 2022 by the "Dizak Art" Center will be organized

Japanese musicians to perform Arno Babajanian's compositions in Tokyo

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Sport

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Diaspora

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

International

North Korea says it test-launched cruise missiles this week

British defense chief confirms plans to meet with Russian counterpart Shoigu

Erdogan invites Putin to Turkey

NATO fails to keep its ‘non-expansion’ promise and closes in on Russian borders — Medvedev

