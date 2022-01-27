During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the homeland’s salvation. Arthur Gasparyan was one of them.

January 27, 2022, 15:16 Devotion is immortality. Arthur Gasparyan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arthur Gasparyan was born in 2000. He was born on September 12, in the village of Taghavard of Artsakh’s Martuni region. He attended the Red Market Secondary School and graduating from school in May 2019.

"After graduating from the school, he was drafted and served in the Askeran military unit. He was awarded a number of medals ("Best Soldier-Athlete", "Brave Fighter", "Combat Duty"). He was a kind, devoted, music-loving and hard-working. My brother was an exemplary soldier. He wanted everything to be perfect,” Arthur's sister Lilia told “Artsakhpress”.

The mother, Mrs. Inessa, said that on September 27, they somehow managed to contact Arthur. “The last time I heard my son's voice was on October 8,” she said.

"Everything is fine. My phone number may be unavailable. Don’t worry,” he encouraged his mother.

“On October 9, Arthur died in Jrakan," said his mother.

Arthur Gasparyan was posthumously awarded the Medal "Combat Service" .