Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said he invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to visit the country for talks, TASS news agency reported.

January 27, 2022, 14:21 Erdogan invites Putin to Turkey

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have invited Putin to our country," he said on NTV television. "We want to take some steps to organize our bilateral meeting."

Erdogan said he planned to discuss bilateral relations with the Russian president.