In 2021, the leaders of the Russian real estate market increased their revenues after the decline in 2020. This is stated in the 2022 ranking of the "Kings of Russian Real Estate," published by Forbes magazine, news.am informs.

January 27, 2022, 17:31 Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: For several years in a row now, the first place in this ranking is taken up by the Kievskaya Ploshchad Group of Companies owned by business tycoons God Nisanov and Zakhar Iliev. The enterprise’s rental and lease income in 2021 amounted to $1.67 billion—whereas in 2020, this was $1.28 billion—, according to Forbes.

And in second place of this list is Russian Armenian entrepreneur Samvel Karapetyan's Tashir Group, whose rental and lease income in Russia, according to Forbes, amounted to $615 million in 2021—against $585 million in 2020.