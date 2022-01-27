The cardiologist from Yerevan conducts free consultation and examination in Stepanakert

Gayane Aghababyan, a cardiologist-arrhythmologist at Yerevan's Astghik Medical Center, has been conducting free examinations and consultations at the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center for about 2 weeks.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The doctor visited Artsakh within the framework of the "Artsakh is waiting for us" program.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the cardiologist said that she has examined about 200 patients these days.

"Because the prevention of the disease takes place here later, that is why there are many patients with severe hypertension, heart failure. We have had a large number of patients with myocardial infarction. The patients of the inpatient department are in a worse condition, "G. Aghababyan noted.

She noted that the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center is technically fully equipped.

"The local specialists are really well-trained and well-informed; the main problem is that the number of specialist in Artsakh is few. And I think it is the duty of all of us to come to Artsakh to somehow alleviate the work of local specialists," she said.

It should be noted that during the 44-Day Artsakh War, Gayane Aghababyan was in Artsakh, providing medical assistance to the wounded, for which she was awarded the Medal of Mkhitar Heratsi by the President of the Republic of Armenia.