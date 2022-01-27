Construction of a new water pipeline for residents of remote areas has begun in Artsakh with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers

With the assistance of the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the construction and laying of a centralized water supply system for residents of the village of Chartar and nearby villages of the Martuni district of Artsakh has begun, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Specialists have started drilling a well for water extraction and further maintenance of a water pipeline near the line of demarcation of the parties in the Martuni district.

The full range of works on the installation of water supply systems and outdoor water supply networks is planned to be completed by the end of this month.

Since the beginning of 2022, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have provided security during more than 30 events to the residents of Artsakh.