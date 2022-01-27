On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation with representatives of the political forces presented in the National Assembly, the executive branch, those of the Artsakh Investment Fund and the Fund for Rural and Agriculture Support, as well as the "Fides" Hypothec Company, the Presidential Office stated.

January 27, 2022, 10:19 Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consultation

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State noted that, in conformity with the policy adopted by him, within the framework of the transparent work style and efforts exerted towards creating equal opportunities, the representatives of the political forces presented in the National Assembly will be henceforth included in the boards of trustees of the three aforementioned financial institutions. At the same time, he instructed the heads of those institutions to ensure more publicity and transparency of their activities.



"The goal is to increase the level of control and transparency over the spending of financial resources within the framework of state policy. I am well aware that various concerns have been raised in the society in this regard, and our citizens are waiting for practical steps from the authorities to alleviate them. I think the involvement of parliamentary forces in this process is one of the best formats for creating better environment of justice and trust," the Artsakh Republic President said, expressing his gratitude to the political forces for their commitment and cooperation.



The meeting addressed issues related to the programs being carried out to restore the country's economy in the post-war period highlighting the need for showing new approaches and increasing the volumes of the programs.