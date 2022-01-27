NATO fails to keep its ‘non-expansion’ promise and closes in on Russian borders — Medvedev

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) failed to keep its previously voiced promises regarding its non-expansion to the east and moved to the Russian state borders, as Tass informs, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "They promised not to expand NATO, but didn’t keep the promise," Medvedev said speaking with Russian media outlets, including TASS news agency. "They say that ‘we did not sign anything.’ But we all know well who and when granted to whom such promises, such assurances."

"Did they promise not to expand, let’s say, on the territory of the former Soviet Union? They promised it either in this way or another in private talks," Medvedev continued. "They failed to keep all their promises. They are now encroaching on our state borders.".