UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss may visit Russia within the next two weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

January 26, 2022, 17:41 UK foreign minister may visit Russia within two weeks. Lavrov

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have already agreed on the date," he said. "It’ll happen in the next two weeks."

A diplomatic source earlier told TASS that Russia agreed to a request for a visit by the UK foreign minister. UK foreign ministers haven’t come to Russia since Johnson, who’s now the prime minister, visited in December 2017.