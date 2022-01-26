Artsakhpress

Politics

Russia contributes to peaceful settlement of crisis situations, including in Nagorno Karabakh – FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia is actively contributing to the peaceful, diplomatic solution of crisis situations in various regions, including in Nagorno Karabakh, Syria and elsewhere.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We are actively contributing to the peaceful, political and diplomatic settlement of crisis situations in different regions, be it Nagorno Karabakh, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, the Arab-Israeli conflict, the situation in Korean Peninsula and around the Iran nuclear deal”, Lavrov said in his remarks at the plenary session of the State Duma dedicated to the relevant issues of Russia’s foreign policy.

According to the minister, such efforts contribute to the overall improvement of the situation in the world, reaffirm the Russian side’s reputation as a reliable international partner.


     

Politics

Austrian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia, the Austrian Foreign...

Armenian FM to visit Luxembourg

On January 25-26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Grand...

President Sarkissian entitled to retract resignation within one week

President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation will be formally approved if he doesn’t retract it within...

President of Armenia informs about his decision to resign

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian informed about his decision to resign, the press service of the...

Lavrov: Priority today is to start Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation, demarcation process

We proceed from the need for full implementation of the trilateral agreements which are enshrined in...

Armenia invited to Antalya Diplomacy Forum, says Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Armenia is invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

Society

The Tufenkian Foundation will continue to do everything for the people of Artsakh to live and create on their own land

The Tufenkian Foundation was launched in 1999 to address the most pressing social, economic, cultural, and environmental challenges facing Armenia.

Reconstruction works being carried out in Karmir Shuka and Taghavard

The damaged roofs of the residential houses of the communities of Karmir Shuka and Taghavard of the Artsakh...

Devotion is immportality. Vladimir Sargsyan

During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the...

Devotion is immportality. Vladimir Sargsyan

During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the...

Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeds 350 mln

The overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 350 mln, while the number...

A sitting of the Board of Trustees of the ”Shoushi Technological University” Foundation was held with the participation of the President of the Republic

On January 25 the sitting of the Board of Trustees of the "Shoushi Technological University" Foundation...

Families belonging to different social groups and servicemen to be provided with houses

In the near future, families belonging to different social groups and servicemen will be provided with...

Military

Devotion is immortality... Hrayr Danielyan

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of the devotees is Hrayr Danielyan.

Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

Devotion is immortality...Onik Hovsepyan

During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the...

Artsakh Emergency Service: Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Mataghis

The contingent of the Russian peacekeeping mission has transferred to the Artsakh State Service of Emergency...

UK foreign minister may visit Russia within two weeks. Lavrov
Russia contributes to peaceful settlement of crisis situations, including in Nagorno Karabakh – FM Lavrov
Putin to hold phone talk with Macron Jan. 28 – Kremlin
The Tufenkian Foundation will continue to do everything for the people of Artsakh to live and create on their own land
Reconstruction works being carried out in Karmir Shuka and Taghavard
Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Parajanov’s 'Triptych' screened at MoMA's annual ‘To Save and Project’ festival

All the events planned for 2022 by the "Dizak Art" Center will be organized

Japanese musicians to perform Arno Babajanian's compositions in Tokyo

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Sport

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Diaspora

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

International

UK foreign minister may visit Russia within two weeks. Lavrov

Putin to hold phone talk with Macron Jan. 28 – Kremlin

Pfizer and BioNTech start trials of new Omicron-specific vaccine

UK’s Boris Johnson says he is ready to speak to President Putin again

