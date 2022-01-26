The Tufenkian Foundation will continue to do everything for the people of Artsakh to live and create on their own land

The Tufenkian Foundation was launched in 1999 to address the most pressing social, economic, cultural, and environmental challenges facing Armenia. It was founded by American-Armenian businessman James Tufenkian. Since 2003, the foundation has been operating in Artsakh as well.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the conducted work of the foundation, “Artsakhpress” interviewed Ruben Janbazyan, Director of Foreign Relations at the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation.

"Working in the most vulnerable remote communities of Artsakh, the Tufenkian Foundation has built houses, schools, kindergartens, clinics, created or repaired water supply and irrigation systems, provided wounded soldiers, settlers, and, of course, local residents with apartments.

As well as, the foundation has renovated the historical and cultural structures of Artsakh; it contributed to a fair and balanced coverage of Artsakh in the international media oulets," said Janbazyan.

"Immediately after the war, in cooperation with the relevant bodies of Artsakh, the foundation decided to carry out its activities in Herher and the nearby communities of Martuni region. In 2021, the renovation of apartments destroyed during the war was carried out in Herher, Kherkhan, Machkalashen, Tsovategh and Khnushinak.

In July, in the community of Herher, the opening of the community center and the first-aid-station took place. The former building of the first aid station was in a state of emergency, it was no longer possible to carry out any work there.

After the war, the foundation renovated and put into operation apartments of the families of wounded and fallen servicemen. In total, 13 houses have been put into operation. About 400 families from Martuni region have received humanitarian aid from the fund in the form of food and basic necessities," he said.

According to Janbazyan, the Tufenkian Caritable Foundation provided financial support for the purchase of computers and headphones in order to carry out the work of the rapid response hotline launched by the Office of the President of Artsakh. The foundation donated laboratory equipment to the schools of the townand region of Martuni. About 29 schools in the region benefited from the program.

The foundation provided a total of 33 sets of equipment. And it donated new computers to the "Yeznik Mozyan" vocational school in Shushi, which has been reopened in Stepanakert. Speaking about the programs envisaged by the foundation in the near future, R. Janbazyan assured that the foundation will continue to operate with the conviction that everything must be done for the people of Artsakh, so that they continue living and creating on their own land.

"In 2022, "Tufenkyan" Foundation will continue to implement various programs," said R.Janbazyan.