The damaged roofs of the residential houses of the communities of Karmir Shuka and Taghavard of the Artsakh Republic are being renovated.

January 26, 2022, 14:01 Reconstruction works being carried out in Karmir Shuka and Taghavard

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress". According to her, the fact that as a result of active hostilities in these areas, the roofs of many private houses suffered significant damage is taken into account.

"The houses that have been damaged as a result of the shelling are also being repaired or, if necessary, a new private house is being built. In the mentioned communities, the houses of families of the fallen servicemen and missing persons are being repaired," she said.

The roofs of 152 private houses in the Red Market community have been already repaired.