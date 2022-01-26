Devotion is immportality. Vladimir Sargsyan

During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the homeland’s salvation. Vladimir Sargsyan was one of them.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vladimir Sargsyan was born on May 11, 2000, in Mushkapat community of Artsakh’s Martuni region. In 2006 he attended the village secondary school and graduated in 2017. In 2018, he entered compulsory military service in Jrakan. He was a brave and disciplined soldier.Many times he was praised and encouraged by the command of the military unit. Compulsory military service ended on August 30, 2020. When the 2020Artsakh War began, Vladimir left for the battlefield.

"The last time I heard my son's voice was on September 29, after that I could not contact him. On October 1, I learnt about his death. “ My son loved his native village and saw his future only here. I speak about my son with great pride, because he was one of the heroes who was not afraid to resist the enemy and defend the homeland," said Vladimir’s mother.