A sitting of the Board of Trustees of the ”Shoushi Technological University” Foundation was held with the participation of the President of the Republic

On January 25 the sitting of the Board of Trustees of the "Shoushi Technological University" Foundation took place with the participation of President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Acting rector Nver Mikayelyan made a report on the annual results of the University's activity. Within the framework of the agenda, the members of the Board of Trustees of the "Shoushi Technological University" Foundation discussed the issues of improving the building conditions of the university and providing it with property.



During the sitting, by secret ballot the members of the Board of Trustees unanimously elected Nver Mikayelyan rector of Shoushi Technological University.



The Head of the State, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the "Shoushi Technological University" Foundation, noted that they will spare no effort to ensure quality education and restore the necessary conditions for the university's activity.