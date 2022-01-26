A sitting of the Board of Trustees of the ”Shoushi Technological University” Foundation was held with the participation of the President of the Republic

On January 25 the sitting of the Board of Trustees of the "Shoushi Technological University" Foundation took place with the participation of President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office stated.
During the sitting, by secret ballot the members of the Board of Trustees unanimously elected Nver Mikayelyan rector of Shoushi Technological University.
The Head of the State, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the "Shoushi Technological University" Foundation, noted that they will spare no effort to ensure quality education and restore the necessary conditions for the university's activity.