Lukashenko calls to create task force to protect border with Ukraine

Belarus is not seeking to escalate the situation with its Union Resolve 2022 joint drills with Russia and is demonstrating its readiness and ability to respond to potential threats, the Belarusian leader stressed.
"Don’t think that we are instigating the situation but if it happens, we must be ready for everything," Lukashenko said.
The Belarusian leader also explained that "it is us and not Russia that need it [the military exercise]." "As a result of these drills, we will see where and what units we need to concentrate," Lukashenko said. "Moreover, it is not someone else’s business, with whom, when and where. These are not illegal drills that we are holding," the Belarusian leader stressed.
Minsk and Moscow are demonstrating their strength with these maneuvers, Lukashenko pointed out. "They [the potential adversary] must see that we are not alone and will be defending ourselves, if need be," the Belarusian leader said.
The Union Resolve 2022 Russia-Belarus drills will run on Belarusian territory on February 10-20.