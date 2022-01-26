Lukashenko calls to create task force to protect border with Ukraine

Belarus needs to create a task force to protect its border with Ukraine where the situation is no more straightforward than at the border with Poland, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "To our great regret, our relations with Ukraine are not easy. And we need to establish a corresponding task force there within a short period of time to protect almost 1,500 km of the border with Ukraine, which is a vast expanse. This work that we planned long ago has coincided with the drills that we agreed with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin last year to hold in the south," the Belarusian state-run BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with members of the National Academy of Sciences.

"I am forced to do that because the situation at the border with Ukraine is no easier than that with the Poles," the Belarusian president said. In particular, he recalled that the republic’s security forces had foiled the attempts of smuggling weapons at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

"It is good that we apprehended these rogues, but what if we had failed to do that?" Lukashenko pointed out.