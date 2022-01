Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

January 25, 2022, 17:33 Austrian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The visit of FM Alexander Schallenberg to Yerevan next week will be a great opportunity to intensify our excellent bilateral relations and explore opportunities of further cooperation”, the statement says.