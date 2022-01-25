Artsakhpress

Russia’s Central Military Command to hold five large-scale air defense drills this year

Russia’s Central Military District will hold five massive air defense drills with live-firings of surface-to-air missile systems at practice ranges in the southern Astrakhan Region and the Republic of Buryatia in Eastern Siberia in 2022, Central Military District Commander Colonel General Alexander Lapin announced on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The combat teams of S-400 ‘Triumf’ and S-300 ‘Favorit’ surface-to-air missile systems and Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers will take part in five large drills of air defense forces in 2022. They will practice the entire range of combat training tasks and live-fire missiles against the targets simulating a notional enemy’s air attack weapons," the commander said.

During the drills, the anti-aircraft gunners will conduct combined multi-kilometer marches to distant training grounds and practice a set of tasks of equipping fire emplacements, changing areas of their deployment and shielding air defense systems. The drills will involve about 2,000 troops from among combat teams, command posts and headquarters officers and also over 500 items of armament and military hardware, the press office specified.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan. The Central Military District is headquartered in Yekaterinburg in the Urals.


     

Armenian FM to visit Luxembourg

On January 25-26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Families belonging to different social groups and servicemen to be provided with houses

In the near future, families belonging to different social groups and servicemen will be provided with about 200 apartments.

Devotion is immortality... Hrayr Danielyan

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of the devotees is Hrayr Danielyan.

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

