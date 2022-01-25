Families belonging to different social groups and servicemen to be provided with houses

In the near future, families belonging to different social groups and servicemen will be provided with about 200 apartments.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Marianna Petrosyan, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Housing Committee of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

"The process of providing apartments has started in December 2021.

"A total of 108 beneficiaries have received apartments from the newly built district of Tumanyan Street in Stepanakert.

In 2022 it is planned to buy 250 apartments in the capital from the secondary market, and 400 residential houses in the regions," she said.