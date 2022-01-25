The residents of Avdur believe in the future of the community. Head of Community

The residents of the Avdur community of Artsakh’s Martuni region are firmly attached to their native land.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community of Avdur Varuzhan Grigoryan told "Artsakhpress".

The head of the community noted that the village has a very old history. It had a population of about 600, and by the end of the 19th century and at the beginning of the 20th century the population decreased. Today 95 people live in the community.

"The community school is named after the hero of the first Artsakh war Samvel Safaryan. The community hall operates in the kindergarten building. St. Astvatsatsin Church is located in the village. The church was built in 1874, "said the head of the community, adding that 21 displaced people settled in the village after the war.

Grigoryan added that the village is gasified, provided with electricity and round-the-clock water supply. A 5 km long water network has been built. Our interlocutor noted with regret that during the 44-day war, 2 of the fellow-villagers were killed.

We have 107 hectares of arable land, of which 64 hectares are used. People are mainly engaged in agriculture. We just need lasting peace in order to build our homeland," the head of the community said.