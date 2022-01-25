Devotion is immortality. Karen Beglaryan

During the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the homeland’s salvation. Karen Beglaryan was one of them.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Karen Beglaryan was born on January 8, 1997, in Stepanakert. He studied at Stepanakert Secondary School No.7. Afterwards he entered the military school after Ivanyan.

"After completing his compulsory military service, since 2018 he had started serving in the Martakert military unit as an explorer-sapper. He left for the battlefield on the very first day of the Artsakh War. On October 6, 2020, he was wounded while defending the Varankatagh hill. For four days he was fighting to live but on October 10, Karen died," Karen's widow Angelina told “Artsakhpress”.

She wrote a novel dedicated to her husband's memory - "Unfinished Story".

"Karen has been a lively, active child since childhood. He loved his profession very much. He was on vacation when the war broke out, without a moment's hesitation, leaving the pregnant woman at home he left for the battlefield.

Karen Beglaryan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Cross" of the Second Degree and "Combat Service" orders.