Leaders of the United Kingdom and other leading NATO member states agreed that "an unprecedented package of sanctions" should be imposed on Russia if it invades Ukraine, the UK prime minister’s press office said in a statement after a video conference on Monday night, Tass informs

January 25, 2022, 11:58 Group of NATO countries, including UK, threaten Russia with ‘unprecedented’ sanctions

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The leaders agreed that, should a further Russian incursion into Ukraine happen, allies must enact swift retributive responses including an unprecedented package of sanctions. They resolved to continue coordinating closely on any such response," the statement says.

According to earlier reports, the video call was attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the leaders of the UK, Italy, Poland, France and Germany. It was closed for the media.