On January 25-26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

January 25, 2022, 10:03 Armenian FM to visit Luxembourg

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit, Minister Mirzoyan will have a meeting with the Prime Minister, President of the Chamber of Deputies and the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg.